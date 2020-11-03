Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors help to perserve a mooring station [Image 10 of 10]

    Sailors help to perserve a mooring station

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200311-N-GR168-1130 ARABIAN SEA (March 11, 2020) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) preserve the deck in a mooring station aboard New York, March 11, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

    This work, Sailors help to perserve a mooring station [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

