200311-N-GR168-1090 ARABIAN SEA (March 11, 2020) Seaman Pedro Blanco, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), uses a sander to remove paint from the deck in a mooring station aboard New York, March 11, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 Photo ID: 6138923 VIRIN: 200311-N-GR168-1090 Location: ARABIAN SEA This work, Sailors help to perserve a mooring station [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie