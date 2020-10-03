200310-N-GR168-1038 ARABIAN SEA (March 10, 2020) Fireman Johana Garcia-Romero, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), calls in discrepancies during an engineering drill in an auxiliary machine room aboard New York, March 10, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 16:10 Photo ID: 6138917 VIRIN: 200310-N-GR168-1038 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.23 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York conducts engineering drills [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.