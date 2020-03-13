Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Preventative Maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    Helicopter Preventative Maintenance

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Givens, an aviation maintenance technician, conducts preventative maintenance on an Air Station Savannah, Georgia, MH-65D dolphin helicopter at Hunter Army Airfield, Mar. 13, 2020. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility stretches from the South Carolina border down to Melbourne, Florida, or approximately 450 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 15:17
    Photo ID: 6138880
    VIRIN: 200313-G-BZ327-1255
    Resolution: 3911x1906
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    • LEAVE A COMMENT