U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Givens, an aviation maintenance technician, conducts preventative maintenance on an Air Station Savannah, Georgia, MH-65D dolphin helicopter at Hunter Army Airfield, Mar. 13, 2020. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility stretches from the South Carolina border down to Melbourne, Florida, or approximately 450 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6138880
|VIRIN:
|200313-G-BZ327-1255
|Resolution:
|3911x1906
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Helicopter Preventative Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
