    Installing mechanical piping [Image 19 of 21]

    Installing mechanical piping

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Pipefitting contractor employees install mechanical piping in a chilled water system inside the chiller plant at the VA Canandaigua Medical Center construction project, Canandaigua, NY, March 12, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 15:27
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installing mechanical piping [Image 21 of 21], by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

