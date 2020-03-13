USFK Commander Briefs Pentagon Reporters

The commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Army Gen. Robert B. Abrams, speaks to the media via video teleconference, about the USFK’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 13, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
