    USFK Commander Briefs Pentagon Reporters [Image 9 of 13]

    USFK Commander Briefs Pentagon Reporters

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    The commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Army Gen. Robert B. Abrams, speaks to the media via video teleconference, about the USFK’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 13, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 13:52
    Photo ID: 6138668
    VIRIN: 200313-D-BN624-0188
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Commander Briefs Pentagon Reporters [Image 13 of 13], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Robert Abrams
    USFK
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

