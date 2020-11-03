Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    729 AS Conducts Aerial Refuel Training [Image 8 of 9]

    729 AS Conducts Aerial Refuel Training

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Kibbey  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force Majs. Brad Myers and David Stanfield, pilots, assigned to the 729th Airlift Squadron (AS), discuss preflight preparations inside a C-17 Globemaster III at March Air Reserve Base, California on March 11, 2020. The 729th AS provides worldwide combat airlift, aerial refueling and performs strategic airland missions in support of national objectives. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Kibbey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 13:33
    Photo ID: 6138653
    VIRIN: 200311-F-UE935-0023
    Resolution: 4086x2724
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 729 AS Conducts Aerial Refuel Training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nick Kibbey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    California
    USAF
    452 AMW
    729 AS

