U.S. Air Force Majs. Brad Myers and David Stanfield, pilots, assigned to the 729th Airlift Squadron (AS), discuss preflight preparations inside a C-17 Globemaster III at March Air Reserve Base, California on March 11, 2020. The 729th AS provides worldwide combat airlift, aerial refueling and performs strategic airland missions in support of national objectives. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Kibbey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 13:33 Photo ID: 6138653 VIRIN: 200311-F-UE935-0023 Resolution: 4086x2724 Size: 1.74 MB Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 729 AS Conducts Aerial Refuel Training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nick Kibbey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.