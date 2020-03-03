Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Geronimo celebrates 100th birthday of 509th WWII veteran

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Shane Bowers (left), Pvt. Thomas Harrell (third from left) and Staff Sgt. Dino Paren present a plaque to 509th Infantry Regiment and World War II veteran Thomas Wimberly on his 100th birthday Feb. 22 in Monticello, Fla.

    1st Battalion
    509th Infantry Regiment
    100th birthday
    Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk
    Staff Sgt. Shane Bowers
    Staff Sgt. Dino Paren
    Pvt. Thomas Harrell
    Thomas Wimberly
    World War II vegteran
    Capt. Mathew Sullivan

