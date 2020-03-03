Staff Sgt. Shane Bowers (left), Pvt. Thomas Harrell (third from left) and Staff Sgt. Dino Paren present a plaque to 509th Infantry Regiment and World War II veteran Thomas Wimberly on his 100th birthday Feb. 22 in Monticello, Fla.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 12:02
|Photo ID:
|6138525
|VIRIN:
|200303-A-NY219-237
|Resolution:
|1020x680
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
Geronimo celebrates 100th birthday of 509th WWII veteran
