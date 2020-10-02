Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotanker contact with KC-10 Extender

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing connects with a KC-10 Extender from the 60th Air Mobility Wing during an air refueling training over California, Feb. 10, 2020. Airmen from Team Fairchild supported Travis Air Force Base tanker crews en route to support an aeromedical evacuation training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker contact with KC-10 Extender, by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

