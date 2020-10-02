A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing connects with a KC-10 Extender from the 60th Air Mobility Wing during an air refueling training over California, Feb. 10, 2020. Airmen from Team Fairchild supported Travis Air Force Base tanker crews en route to support an aeromedical evacuation training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6138519
|VIRIN:
|200210-F-WH061-1081
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker contact with KC-10 Extender, by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
