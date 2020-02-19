CWOC Class 20-04 students learn to build Arctic tent during training at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-04 students learn about setting up and packing away an Arctic 10-person tent Feb. 19, 2020, at a training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

