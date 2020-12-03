Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race [Image 6 of 6]

    Women's Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Denise Wilson, 52nd Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron Human Resource specialist, left, and her teammate Sabrina Collins, 52nd FW FSS HR specialist, right, cross the finish line for the "Run with Rosie" race at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2020. The team ran around the base to different locations based on clues and trivia they had to answer to continue the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 09:16
    Photo ID: 6138240
    VIRIN: 200312-F-FW957-1383
    Resolution: 4626x3310
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alison Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race
    Women's History Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race
    Women's History Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race
    Women's History Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race
    Women's History Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race
    Women's Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    saber

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT