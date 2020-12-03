Women's Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race

Denise Wilson, 52nd Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron Human Resource specialist, left, and her teammate Sabrina Collins, 52nd FW FSS HR specialist, right, cross the finish line for the "Run with Rosie" race at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2020. The team ran around the base to different locations based on clues and trivia they had to answer to continue the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

