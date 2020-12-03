Women's History Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race

Denise Wilson, 52nd Force Support Squadron Human Resource specialist, waves at the camera during the "Run with Rosie" race event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2020. Wilson and her teammate came in first place in the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

Date Taken: 03.12.2020