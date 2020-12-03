Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Denise Wilson, 52nd Force Support Squadron Human Resource specialist, waves at the camera during the "Run with Rosie" race event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2020. Wilson and her teammate came in first place in the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

    spangdahlem
    saber

