Women's History Month kicks off at Spangdahlem with 'Run with Rosie' race

Participants of the "Run with Rosie" race listen to opening remarks provided by U.S. Air Force Col. Marlyce Roth, 52nd Mission Support Group commander, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2020. Roth spoke on the triumphs of women throughout history and within the armed forces, and thanked participants for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

