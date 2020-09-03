Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-Bolts and moonlight [Image 8 of 8]

    T-Bolts and moonlight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson  

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, sits on the flight line in the light of the first super moon of the year March 9, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The F-15E is an extremely maneuverable tactical fighter designed to allow the Air Force to establish air superiority over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 08:07
    Photo ID: 6138135
    VIRIN: 200309-Z-UU033-037
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-Bolts and moonlight [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

