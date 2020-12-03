200312-N-ZS023-1026 GULF OF THAILAND (March 12, 2020) An F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vane Hand)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 07:30
|Photo ID:
|6138069
|VIRIN:
|200312-N-ZS023-1026
|Resolution:
|4008x2672
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS
