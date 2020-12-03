Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 10]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vance Hand 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200312-N-ZS023-1026 GULF OF THAILAND (March 12, 2020) An F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vane Hand)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 07:30
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
