    USS America (LHA 6) night operations [Image 7 of 10]

    USS America (LHA 6) night operations

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    GULF OF THAILAND (March 12, 2020) An F-35B Lighting II assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during night operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 07:30
    Photo ID: 6138067
    VIRIN: 200312-N-RU810-2035
    Resolution: 5018x3345
    Size: 886.34 KB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) night operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

