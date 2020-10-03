Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Pararescuemen Perform HALO Jump

    82nd Pararescuemen Perform HALO Jump

    EAST AFRICA, DJIBOUTI

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Heller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), prepares to land after executing a high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump in Djibouti, March 10, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 04:07
    VIRIN: 200310-F-TE598-0152
    Location: EAST AFRICA, DJ
    This work, 82nd Pararescuemen Perform HALO Jump, by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    PJ
    Pararescue
    1CTCS
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

