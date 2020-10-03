U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), land after executing a high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump in Djibouti, March 10, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 Location: EAST AFRICA, DJ This work, 82nd Pararescuemen Perform HALO Jump [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Kristen Heller