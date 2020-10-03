U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), prepare to land after executing a high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump in Djibouti, March 10, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 04:06
|Photo ID:
|6137938
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-TE598-0035
|Resolution:
|3793x2485
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|EAST AFRICA, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Pararescuemen Perform HALO Jump [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
