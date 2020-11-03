Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight line Friday: Combat King II edition [Image 5 of 5]

    Flight line Friday: Combat King II edition

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Mar. 11, 2020. The HC-130J is the Air Force’s only fixed-wing personnel recovery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:19
    Photo ID: 6137617
    VIRIN: 200311-F-CJ465-1171
    Resolution: 6667x3751
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight line Friday: Combat King II edition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

