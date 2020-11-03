A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Mar. 11, 2020. The HC-130J is the Air Force’s only fixed-wing personnel recovery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 19:19
|Photo ID:
|6137617
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-CJ465-1171
|Resolution:
|6667x3751
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight line Friday: Combat King II edition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT