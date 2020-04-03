Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Public Health: keeping the mission healthy

    Public Health: keeping the mission healthy

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Airman Jason Cochran 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Sharon Bannister Air Combat Command surgeon general, second from the left, poses with Airmen from the 9th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s Public Health flight on Beale Air Force Base California, Feb. 10, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:04
    Photo ID: 6137201
    VIRIN: 200304-F-BW249-1063
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Health: keeping the mission healthy, by Amn Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Public Health
    Beale
    Recce Town
    9 Reconnaissance Wing
    Covid-19
    9th OMRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT