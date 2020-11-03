Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone visits Marine Barracks Washington [Image 6 of 9]

    Donald &quot;Cowboy&quot; Cerrone visits Marine Barracks Washington

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Sergeant Kyle Menz, uppers section, “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, poses for a photo with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone during a meet and greet at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., March 11, 2020. Cerrone visited the Barracks as part of a USO Metropolitan sponsored event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 13:27
    Photo ID: 6137116
    VIRIN: 200311-M-VI229-123
    Resolution: 4210x3456
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone visits Marine Barracks Washington [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW

