Marines with Marine Barracks Washington participate in a meet and greet with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., March 11, 2020. Cerrone visited the Barracks as part of a USO Metropolitan sponsored event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 13:27
|Photo ID:
|6137111
|VIRIN:
|200311-M-VI229-002
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone visits Marine Barracks Washington [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT