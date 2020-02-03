DLC VI is now operational

SSD V and DLC VI are two completely different courses. Therefore, Sergeants Major who have completed SSD V will also have to complete DLC VI. DLC VI does not provide an equivalency credit, DLC VI launched March 1.

