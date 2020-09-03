Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Sailors Verifies De-energized Equipment [Image 3 of 6]

    Nimitz Sailors Verifies De-energized Equipment

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200309-N-KO930-1037 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Tyler Gibbs from Poplar Grove, Ill., verifies that an aircraft box is de-energized during initial voltage verification (IVV) training in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 22:14
    Photo ID: 6136419
    VIRIN: 200309-N-KO930-1037
    Resolution: 4558x3256
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Verifies De-energized Equipment [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailor Donates Blood During Dlood Drive
    Nimitz Sailors Use Pliers During Aircraft Jack Maintenance
    Nimitz Sailors Verifies De-energized Equipment
    Nimitz Sailor Shines Brass On Firehose
    Nimitz Sailor Marks Bolt For Torquing
    Nimitz Sailors Grease IFLOLS System

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    hangar bay
    aircraft carrier
    De-energized
    IVV Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT