Nimitz Sailors Verifies De-energized Equipment

200309-N-KO930-1037 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Tyler Gibbs from Poplar Grove, Ill., verifies that an aircraft box is de-energized during initial voltage verification (IVV) training in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

