    Great Tohoku 9th Anniversary on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 11, 2020) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Bradley H. Rubash salute during a commemoration for the 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake onboard CFAS Mar. 11, 2020. 2020 marks the ninth anniversary of the disaster and CFAS honored the victims with a bell ringing and minute of silence at 2:46 p.m. when the earthquake struck. The earthquake and ensuing tsunami resulted in the deaths of 15,884 people and many thousands more missing or injured across 20 prefectures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala)

