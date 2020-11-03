SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 11, 2020) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Bradley H. Rubash salute during a commemoration for the 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake onboard CFAS Mar. 11, 2020. 2020 marks the ninth anniversary of the disaster and CFAS honored the victims with a bell ringing and minute of silence at 2:46 p.m. when the earthquake struck. The earthquake and ensuing tsunami resulted in the deaths of 15,884 people and many thousands more missing or injured across 20 prefectures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 21:20 Photo ID: 6136382 VIRIN: 200311-N-CA060-0025 Resolution: 2710x1936 Size: 781.17 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Hometown: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Great Tohoku 9th Anniversary on CFAS, by SA Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.