Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines [Image 29 of 30]

    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-04 student participates in cold-water immersion training Feb. 28, 2020, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 16:31
    Photo ID: 6136098
    VIRIN: 200228-A-OK556-351
    Resolution: 3850x5775
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines [Image 30 of 30], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines
    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 graduates 40 Airmen, Soldiers, Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army training
    winter training
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    Marine Corps Training
    Army Reserve training
    cold-weather training
    Cold-Weather Operations Course
    winter warfare training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT