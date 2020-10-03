Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    Women's History Month

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Ashley Parks, air transportation specialist, 138th Fighter Wing, maneuvers aircraft cargo with a 10k forklift March 10, 2020 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Air transportation specialists ensure all cargo and personnel on a military aircraft is transported safely and quickly around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 13:25
    Photo ID: 6135860
    VIRIN: 200310-Z-UN332-1002
    Resolution: 4853x7279
    Size: 19.25 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Hometown: TULSA, OK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month
    Women's History Month

