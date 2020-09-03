The 2020 Army Cyber Workshop has launched, and sessions are taking place

at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, March 10th to 13th. Attendees at the workshop include members from teams across all three Army components in the cyber fight and Army Cyber leaders who oversee key initiatives impacting the future of the force. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade and their headquarters 335th Signal Command (Theater), are assisting with coordination of the workshop. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Erick Yates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 13:03 Photo ID: 6135846 VIRIN: 200311-A-RN359-006 Resolution: 4221x3343 Size: 2.31 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 Army Cyber Workshop [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Erick Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.