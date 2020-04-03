Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stand Clear! [Image 2 of 2]

    Stand Clear!

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jeffrey Ramos 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    PFC Anthony Danna from Bravo Company, 1-82 ARB is seen directing and launching an AH-64D Apache piloted by CW2 Anthony Stelluto and CW4 Shannon Lauinger.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 11:39
    Photo ID: 6135741
    VIRIN: 200304-A-TE792-819
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stand Clear! [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jeffrey Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Redcon 1
    Stand Clear!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Apache

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT