Stand Clear!

PFC Anthony Danna from Bravo Company, 1-82 ARB is seen directing and launching an AH-64D Apache piloted by CW2 Anthony Stelluto and CW4 Shannon Lauinger.
|03.04.2020
|03.11.2020 11:39
|6135741
|200304-A-TE792-819
|5568x3712
|2.28 MB
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|1
|0
|0
