USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020

RAYONG, Thailand (March 9, 2020) – Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) move a pool table during a community relations event at Camillian Social Center Rayong, a care center for children and adults with HIV and AIDS. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

