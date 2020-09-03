Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020 [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    RAYONG, Thailand (March 9, 2020) – Sailors and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines embarked aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) debrief before participating in a community relations event at Camillian Social Center Rayong, a care center for children and adults with HIV and AIDS. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 11:24
    Photo ID: 6135597
    VIRIN: 200309-N-XL376-1004
    Resolution: 4528x3014
    Size: 852.45 KB
    Location: RAYONG, TH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020
    USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020
    USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020
    USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020
    USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020
    USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020
    USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020
    USS Green Bay participates in Camillian Social Center Rayong COMREL, March 9, 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    "U.S. 7th fleet
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    San Antonio class
    NPASE
    USS Green Bay
    amphibious transport dock
    COMREL"
    Thailand
    C7F
    NPASE East

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT