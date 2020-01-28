Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces Soldiers Shooting Range Training

    Special Forces Soldiers Shooting Range Training

    BOEBLINGEN, GERMANY

    01.28.2020

    Photo by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Special Operations Forces Soldier assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) engages his target during a close range weapons training exercise held at a shooting range near Stuttgart, Germany, January 28, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces Soldiers Shooting Range Training [Image 8 of 8], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

