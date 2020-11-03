Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct Interior Tactics Training [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Marines Conduct Interior Tactics Training

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Hays 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200311-N-JX484-0057
    ROTA, Spain (March 11, 2020) -- Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR), part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, conduct interior tactical training, on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 11, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 09:49
    Photo ID: 6135521
    VIRIN: 200311-N-JX484-0057
    Resolution: 4222x2810
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Interior Tactics Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Mark Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

