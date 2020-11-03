U.S. Marines Conduct Interior Tactics Training

200311-N-JX484-0038

ROTA, Spain (March 11, 2020) -- Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR), part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, conduct interior tactical training, on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 11, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)

Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES