Drift Masters

A Norwegian winter-weather driving course instructor tutors a U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, on cold-weather driving techniques during a course in preparation for Exercise Cold Response, near Narvik, Norway, March 9, 2020. Exercise Cold Response 20 will test the U.S. forces’ ability to carry out combat operations in challenging arctic and harsh mountainous conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

