    Drift Masters

    Drift Masters

    NORWAY

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, drive a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle during a winter-weather driving course in preparation for Exercise Cold Response, near Narvik, Norway, March 9, 2019. Cold Response 20 is a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020
    safety
    arctic
    4th MLG
    allies
    MARFORRES
    partners
    Norway
    exercise
    Cold Response
    training
    Marine Forces Reserve
    CLR-45
    USMCFEA
    CLB-451
    winter-weather driving course

