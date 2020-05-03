Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    143rd ESC Best Warrior Competition 2020

    143rd ESC Best Warrior Competition 2020

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jashuel Flores 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Competitors in the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Best Warrior 2020 competition conduct individual searches in a tactical environment at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Fla., March 5, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jashuel Flores)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Camp Blanding
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    Florida
    143d ESC
    BWC2020

