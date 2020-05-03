Competitors in the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Best Warrior 2020 competition conduct individual searches in a tactical environment at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Fla., March 5, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jashuel Flores)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 21:03
|Photo ID:
|6134743
|VIRIN:
|200305-A-RR219-512
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.57 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 143rd ESC Best Warrior Competition 2020, by SGT Jashuel Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT