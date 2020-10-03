Passengers evacuating the Grand Princess cruise ship for repatriation arrive at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2020. At the direction of the Secretary of Defense, Travis AFB has been identified as a location to support the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with lodging accommodations for a 14-day quarantine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 19:47
|Photo ID:
|6134741
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-VG042-0360
|Resolution:
|2048x1339
|Size:
|140.94 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grand Princess passengers arrive at Travis AFB, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
