    Grand Princess passengers arrive at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Passengers evacuating the Grand Princess cruise ship for repatriation arrive at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2020. At the direction of the Secretary of Defense, Travis AFB has been identified as a location to support the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with lodging accommodations for a 14-day quarantine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 19:47
    Photo ID: 6134741
    VIRIN: 200310-F-VG042-0360
    Resolution: 2048x1339
    Size: 140.94 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Princess passengers arrive at Travis AFB, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CDC
    HHS
    team Travis
    coronavirus

