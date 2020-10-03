Passengers evacuating the Grand Princess cruise ship for repatriation arrive at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2020. At the direction of the Secretary of Defense, Travis AFB has been identified as a location to support the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with lodging accommodations for a 14-day quarantine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 19:47 Photo ID: 6134741 VIRIN: 200310-F-VG042-0360 Resolution: 2048x1339 Size: 140.94 KB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Princess passengers arrive at Travis AFB, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.