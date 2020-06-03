U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kayshell Trudell, 37th Training Wing public affairs officer, gives the oath of enlistment to graduating Airmen, March 6, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Each Friday, with the exception of about three non-accession weeks, an average of 650 Airmen graduate at JBSA-Lackland. Each Friday, with the exception of about three non-accession weeks, an average of 650 Airmen graduate at JBSA-Lackland. These parades signify their transition from civilians into motivated, disciplined warrior Airmen with the foundation to serve in the world's greatest Air Force (Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 18:03
|Photo ID:
|6134613
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-GY993-091
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBSA-Lackland recognizes Women's History Month 2020 with a special BMT graduation parade [Image 5 of 5], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT