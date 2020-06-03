JBSA-Lackland recognizes Women's History Month 2020 with a special BMT graduation parade

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kayshell Trudell, 37th Training Wing public affairs officer, gives the oath of enlistment to graduating Airmen, March 6, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Each Friday, with the exception of about three non-accession weeks, an average of 650 Airmen graduate at JBSA-Lackland. Each Friday, with the exception of about three non-accession weeks, an average of 650 Airmen graduate at JBSA-Lackland. These parades signify their transition from civilians into motivated, disciplined warrior Airmen with the foundation to serve in the world's greatest Air Force (Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

