    JBSA-Lackland recognizes Women's History Month 2020 with a special BMT graduation parade [Image 1 of 5]

    JBSA-Lackland recognizes Women's History Month 2020 with a special BMT graduation parade

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kayshell Trudell, 37th Training Wing public affairs officer, gives the oath of enlistment to graduating Airmen, March 6, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Each Friday, with the exception of about three non-accession weeks, an average of 650 Airmen graduate at JBSA-Lackland. Each Friday, with the exception of about three non-accession weeks, an average of 650 Airmen graduate at JBSA-Lackland. These parades signify their transition from civilians into motivated, disciplined warrior Airmen with the foundation to serve in the world's greatest Air Force (Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 18:03
    Photo ID: 6134610
    VIRIN: 200306-F-GY993-093
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
