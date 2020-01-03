Alaska State Defense Force practices security patrols for Arctic Eagle 2020

The Alaska State Defense Force practices setting up security for a critical infrastructure in a scenario in which they are guarding the antidote to a virus during their drill weekend Feb. 29 and March 1, 2020 at Alcantra Armory in Wasilla, Alaska. The ASDF also conducted cold weather training, to include the Cold Weather Indoctrination Course and building natural shelters for sleeping in subarctic environments overnight. The ASDF has radio communication capabilities throughout the state, to include rural areas in Western Alaska where they have individuals stationed, and they have used these radio communications to participate with these components throughout Arctic Eagle 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

by SPC Grace Nechanicky