    Alaska State Defense Force practices security patrols for Arctic Eagle 2020 [Image 3 of 10]

    Alaska State Defense Force practices security patrols for Arctic Eagle 2020

    WASILLA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2020

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    The Alaska State Defense Force practices setting up security for a critical infrastructure in a scenario in which they are guarding the antidote to a virus during their drill weekend Feb. 29 and March 1, 2020 at Alcantra Armory in Wasilla, Alaska. The ASDF also conducted cold weather training, to include the Cold Weather Indoctrination Course and building natural shelters for sleeping in subarctic environments overnight. The ASDF has radio communication capabilities throughout the state, to include rural areas in Western Alaska where they have individuals stationed, and they have used these radio communications to participate with these components throughout Arctic Eagle 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:57
    Photo ID: 6134084
    VIRIN: 200301-Z-PL215-1008
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: WASILLA, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska State Defense Force practices security patrols for Arctic Eagle 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

