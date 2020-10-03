Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK,VA (Mar.10,2020) Cleaning crews everywhere onboard Naval Station Norfolk base as we prepare for the recent outbreak of the COVID-19. Naval Station Norfolk's 24/7 Child Development Center practicing topnotch procedures.( U.S. Navy photo by Retail Service Specialist Seaman Kassandra Santa Cruz)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:37
    Photo ID: 6133954
    VIRIN: 200310-N-AG492-9490
    Resolution: 4048x2696
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200310-N-AG492-9490 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Norfolk
    COVID-19
    CDC Procedures
    NPI Measuremnets

