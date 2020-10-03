NORFOLK,VA (Mar.10,2020) Cleaning crews everywhere onboard Naval Station Norfolk base as we prepare for the recent outbreak of the COVID-19. Naval Station Norfolk's 24/7 Child Development Center practicing topnotch procedures.( U.S. Navy photo by Retail Service Specialist Seaman Kassandra Santa Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6133954
|VIRIN:
|200310-N-AG492-9490
|Resolution:
|4048x2696
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200310-N-AG492-9490 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT