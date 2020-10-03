200310-N-AG492-9480

NORFOLK,VA (Mar.10,2020) Cleaning crews everywhere onboard Naval Station Norfolk base as we prepare for the recent outbreak of the COVID-19. Seaman Andrenay Gorham going over proper procedures of staying germ free at Naval Station Norfolk's 24/7 Child Development Center.( U.S. Navy photo by Retail Service Specialist Seaman Kassandra Santa Cruz)

