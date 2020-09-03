Pfc. Anthony Jones, a Soldier assigned to Bravo “Beast” Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, fires his M4 Carbine during a team live fire exercise as a part of the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 9, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 03:28 Photo ID: 6133256 VIRIN: 200309-A-UH335-0011 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 10.71 MB Location: KORAT, TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HG20 Beast Co. Team Fire Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.