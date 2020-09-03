Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band visits Avon Park [Image 9 of 9]

    Navy Band visits Avon Park

    AVON PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    AVON PARK, Fla. (March 9, 2020) Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer, from Reno, Nev., salutes veterans during a United States Navy Band performance at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for Performing Arts at South Florida State College in Avon Park, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Avon Park [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    people
    music
    outreach

    • LEAVE A COMMENT