Navy Band visits Avon Park

AVON PARK, Fla. (March 9, 2020) Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer, from Reno, Nev., salutes veterans during a United States Navy Band performance at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for Performing Arts at South Florida State College in Avon Park, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

