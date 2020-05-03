U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lakezia Ortiz, left, a recruiter from RSS Hendersonville and Capt. Kyle Cawthon, executive officer at RS Nashville, secure tarps on top of the roof of a damaged home in North Nashville, March 5, 2020. The Marines worked with local authorities and volunteers to assist with the clean-up and recovery efforts in the local area after severe storms and tornados blew across Middle Tennessee on March 3rd, 2020, which caused death, injury and widespread property damage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Devin Phommachanh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 23:02 Photo ID: 6133155 VIRIN: 200305-M-DL860-698 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.81 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nashville Marines Support Tornado Recovery Efforts [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Devin Phommachanh , identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.