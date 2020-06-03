Nashville Marines Support Tornado Recovery Efforts

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Johnny Reynolds, left, a pool program specialist from Recruiting Station Nashville, tosses a freshly cut tree branch to Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Coppersmith, the administrative chief at RS Nashville, as they work together to clear fallen trees and debris on March 6, 2020. The Marines worked with local authorities and volunteers to assist with the clean-up and recovery efforts in the local area after severe storms and tornados blew across Middle Tennessee on March 3rd, 2020, which caused death, injury and widespread property damage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Devin Phommachanh)

Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020