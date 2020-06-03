Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nashville Marines Support Tornado Recovery Efforts [Image 1 of 2]

    Nashville Marines Support Tornado Recovery Efforts

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Phommachanh  

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Johnny Reynolds, left, a pool program specialist from Recruiting Station Nashville, tosses a freshly cut tree branch to Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Coppersmith, the administrative chief at RS Nashville, as they work together to clear fallen trees and debris on March 6, 2020. The Marines worked with local authorities and volunteers to assist with the clean-up and recovery efforts in the local area after severe storms and tornados blew across Middle Tennessee on March 3rd, 2020, which caused death, injury and widespread property damage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Devin Phommachanh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 23:00
    Photo ID: 6133154
    VIRIN: 200306-M-DL860-130
    Resolution: 2894x1628
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nashville Marines Support Tornado Recovery Efforts [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Devin Phommachanh , identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nashville Marines Support Tornado Recovery Efforts
    Nashville Marines Support Tornado Recovery Efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nashville Marines Support Tornado Recovery Efforts

    TAGS

    TN
    Tennessee
    Nashville
    Tornado
    Marines
    Nashville Tornado

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT